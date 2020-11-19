Kapil Dev tells Neha Dhupia how he proposed to wife Romi after seeing Amul ad

tv

Before we get to see veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and wife Romi Dev’s relationship unfold on screen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, the legend opened up about his love story on the radio show No Filter Neha. In an open chat with host Neha Dhupia, the cricketer talked about his indirect and old-fashioned proposal to Romi on spotting an Amul ad.

He said, “We were travelling in a car and that time an Amul ad was there. Amul had come out with a great ad. So, instead of ‘couple of these’,they said ‘Kapil of these make all the difference’, with my two teeth coming out with a butter. So that ad, it was very funny and I said to my better half, ‘Rom, iska photo le lo (Romi, take it’s picture).’ She said, ‘Kyu? (Why).’ I said, ‘bacho ko dikhaenge (We will show this to our kids).’ So she said, ‘Are you proposing?’ I said, ‘what’s it sound like?’

Kapil further opened up about how Romi’s father and grandfather reacted to his profession of being a cricketer. He said that Romi’s father was okay with his profession but her grandfather couldn’t understand the fact that a person could play cricket for a living. He said, “jab my father-in-law talked to his father ki ladki ke sath yeh ladka hai, kehte kya karta hai, kehte cricket khelta hai, who toh thik hai par karta kya hai. Who puche ja rahe hai, old man must be 90 years old (When my father-in-law told his own father that their girl has found a boy, he asked ‘what does the guy do?’ On being told that the guy plays cricket, he said that ‘it’s fine that he plays cricket’ but kept on asking, ‘what does he do for a living?)”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in 83.

Ranveer Singh and actor wife Deepika Padukone will now be seen as Kapil and Romi in 83. The film’s release was postponed due to coronavirus induced lockdown. It will now hit theatres in December this year.

83, which chronicles India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and many others. The film is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

