Taapsee Pannu shares a picture with her mom, sister Shagun from sets of Rashmi Rocket, calls them ‘my Diwali gifts’. See here

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:17 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been busy shooting for her film Rashmi Rocket. Her latest set of pictures from the sets also feature her mother and sister Shagun Pannu.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee wrote: “Me with my Diwali gifts! #MummyAndPuchi #OnSet #RashmiRocket.” The picture showed Taapsee sitting on the lap of her sister, while her mother sat beside them on a chair. Sharing the same picture as one of her Instagram stories, Taapsee wrote: “My reliable and comfortable sofa forever @shagun_pannu.” Taapsee is casually dressed in a pair of jeans, a maroon T-shirt and pale blue denim jacket.

Sharing a solo picture of her mother, posing for the camera, Taapsee wrote: “She loves getting clicked! Definitely not something I have.” The elderly lady looked calm and poised in a comfortable white and gold salwar kameez.

Taapsee also shared a picture of herself riding a bike and wrote: “Just before I was fined for no helmet. #BikeLove #RashmiRocket #ShootThrills.” The team was shooting at Lonavala, between Mumbai and Pune.

In early November, Taapsee had shared a few pictures from a stadium. She plays an athlete in the film. Sharing one such picture, she wrote: “Get set.....#RashmiRocket This one is going to be one of many firsts!” Her toned muscles won her applause. Actor Tisca Chopra had written: “Loving that muscled form.”

In August this year, a motion poster of the film had been unveiled. Taapsee would be seen as a Gujarati athlete in the film. Directed by Akarsh Khuranna, the film will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla’s RSVP Movies.

