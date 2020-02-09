e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kalki Koechlin announces birth of baby girl, names her Sappho. See pic

Kalki Koechlin announces birth of baby girl, names her Sappho. See pic

Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg recently became the proud parents of a baby girl. They have named their daughter Sappho.

bollywood Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kalki Koechlin announced the arrival of her baby girl with an Instagram post.
Kalki Koechlin announced the arrival of her baby girl with an Instagram post.
         

Actor Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed a daughter a few days ago, has named the newborn Sappho. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes on the arrival of the munchkin in her life. She also praised the women who go through “gruesome” pregnancy.

“Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space...Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space🌬️ Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Kalki also urged her followers to spread love. “And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. ‘Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It’s what one loves’ Sappho circa 600BC,” she added.

Also read: Arjun Rampal enjoys jamming session with son Arik, Gabriella Demetriades shares adorable photo

Along with the post, Kalki also posted a picture of the imprints of a person’s two feet. Kalki’s boyfriend Guy Hershberg, who is the father of the child, too posted the same image.

