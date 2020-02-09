Arjun Rampal enjoys jamming session with son Arik, Gabriella Demetriades shares adorable photo

bollywood

Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has shared an adorable picture of him enjoying a jamming session with their baby boy Arik. She captioned her Instagram post, “My guys #blessed,” along with a heart emoji.

Just like Arjun and Gabriella’s earlier posts featuring Arik, his face is not visible in this picture as well. “Ur baby soooo cute just wonder does he have ur eyes,” a fan asked Gabriella in the comments section. Several others also showered love on the post.

Arjun also took to Instagram to share a picture of him playing with Arik and wrote in his caption, “Morning love #sundaybliss.” Gabriella complained about not getting a picture credit and commented, “Atleast credit the mastermind.”

Arik was born to Arjun and Gabriella on July 18 last year. The actor announced the name of the tiny tot with an adorable Instagram post. “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal,” he wrote.

In an interview with Zoom last month, Gabriella said that motherhood was “amazing”. She said, “He’s an absolute cutie. He’s six months now. He’s adorable, very vocal and I am having loads of fun. Juggling that and work is interesting but it’s amazing.”

Earlier, Arjun told Zoom that he would not share a picture of Arik’s face until he was at least a year old. “He is actually stealing too much of my spotlight. I’m a bit jealous of him. I would like to share a pic of him when he is one year old. Because he is very small right now and I am too private. Right now he looks more like his mom,” he said.

