Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel meet Maharashtra governor post office demolition by BMC. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 17:00 IST

Kangana Ranaut met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday evening, days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) partly demolished her Bandra office. The Manikarnika actor was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Kangana was snapped leaving her residence with Rangoli. While she was seen in a beige sari with a pearl necklace, Rangoli was in a blue attire. Kangana waved to the paparazzi as she left for Raj Bhavan.

#KanganaRanaut and her sister Rangoli meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/EBXWMnrekj — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) September 13, 2020

Kangana Ranaut waves to paparazzi while leaving for Raj Bhavan. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kangana Ranaut was accompanied by sister Rangoli Chandel. ( Varinder Chawla )

A group of people were seen protesting against Kangana Ranaut outside her residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

The actor’s car was seen arriving at the governor’s residence after some time. Her visit comes amid friction between the actor and the Shiv Sena. It is believed that the actor will apprise the governor of the situation before she leaves Mumbai on September 14.

Maharashtra: Actor #KanganaRanaut arrives at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. pic.twitter.com/kwYPgD6pTl — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

Kanganhas been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides this, Kangana’s office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished on Wednesday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for alleged illegal constructions. The actor also allegedly received threats about her return to Mumbai, following which she was provided Y plus security.

Also read: Tahira Kashyap turns a tree for kids Virajveer and Varushka, Sameera Reddy and Yami Gautam are left in awe

Post the demolition, Kangana had also written to Sonia Gandhi on Twitter. She had written, “Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?”

You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene 🙏@INCIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

“You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene,” she added.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more