Karan Johar has tightest hugs for Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh as they meet in New York, calls them ‘strong, resilient’

Joining the long list of actors and Bollywood personalities who have visited actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York was Karan Johar. Rishi has been in the US over the past year as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

Calling the duo his ‘absolutely favourite couple’ and sharing the picture, Karan wrote: “My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema....I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them....strong...resilient and full of positivity! @neetu54 and chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love!! Thank you for your energy! Love you!!!”

Sharing the same picture, Neetu mentioned how Karan gave Rishi a tight hug. She wrote: “He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo sometimes simple words mean so big love love him.”

In the past, a number of Bollywood celebs have visited Rishi in New York. They include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Karisma Kapoor with her dad Randhir, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt and her mom Soni Razdan among others.

Rishi, who left for the US last year in September, or his family members had chosen not to name the nature of his illness. However, in April, director Rahul Rawail posted on Facebook that the actor was ‘cancer-free’. He had written: “RISHI KAPOOR (CHINTU) is CANCER FREE!!!!” It is not clear if the picture is a recent one. When contacted, Rahul told us, “Yes, Rishi is absolutely cancer free, now. I haven’t met him but spoke to him over the phone. He called me in the morning [Tuesday] and gave me the [good] news that he has totally recovered from cancer. There’s just a small follow up and procedure that he needs to get done to ensure that there is no recurrence anytime. So, that’s all that is left now.”

The news was later confirmed by Randhir who told Hindustan Times: “Yes, he is much better, and he will come back soon. [On whether he is completely cured], he’s on his way to full recovery and it takes time, he’s got to finish the whole course, but he’s fine.”

First Published: May 24, 2019 11:37 IST