Karan Johar wishes Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan on 21st birthday, says he has the best parents

Karan Johar’s love for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s three children -- Aryan, Suhana and Abram -- is not a secret. On Aryan’s 21st birthday, Karan took to Twitter to wish his godson and wrote, “My baby boy is 21 today!”

Karan also shared a picture of himself with Shah Rukh and Aryan, along with his birthday message.

Karan captioned the picture, “My baby boy is 21 today!!!! I can’t believe it!!! Felt my first parental pang when he was born!!! Happy birthday Aryan!!! You have been blessed with the most amazing parents!!!! @iamsrk @gaurikhan.”

Karan has also shared throwback pictures earlier with Aditya Chopra and Aryan initially when he had shared pictures of his kids Yash and Roohi. He had captioned this throwback picture, “With my best friend Adi and God child Aryan! God!! How time flies!!!!! This was 18 years ago.”

My baby boy is 21 today!!!! I can’t believe it!!! Felt my first parental pang when he was born!!! Happy birthday Aryan!!! You have been blessed with the most amazing parents!!!! @iamsrk @gaurikhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cFBqj3GQrC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 12, 2018

Earlier, in August, there were reports of Karan launching Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Bollywood. But much before that, Karan had said that he wouldn’t launch Aryan until he finished his studies. He said in 2016, “Aryan has to study now and after few years he will decide if he wants to enter movies. I am his godparent and I will hope for the best.”

It was then that he had also said, “Aryan is like my godchild. He and Suhana (Shah Rukh’s daughter) have grown up in front of me. Shah Rukh, Gauri (Khan), Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are extensions of my life and my family. Who wouldn’t want to see Aryan on the big screen as a film star? I am sure, when he decides to enter Bollywood, I’ll be there, professionally and emotionally, if he needs me. But right now, it’s too soon. He still has four years left to finish his studies. He isn’t going to be on the radar for the next four years.”

