Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan and their mothers come together for a ‘mommy dinner’. See pic

It was get-together of a very different kind — a group of powerful Bollywood personalities met for dinner accompanied by their mothers, many of whom are powerful film personalities in their right as well. We are talking about a gathering which was attended by the likes of Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Zoya Akhtar and star kid Shweta Bachchan Nanda. These people came with their respective mothers—Hiroo Johar, Gauri’s mother Savita Chhibber, Honey Irani and Jaya Bachchan.

Sharing the picture, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram: “Mommy dinner! Best times!!!! @zoieakhtar @putlu @gaurikhan @shwetabachchan @hiroojohar #auntyJ #honeyaunty #rajniaunty #savitaaunty.”

The picture features Karan, Gauri, Shweta, Zoya, lawyer-turned-entrepreneur Kaajal Anand with her mother in a single frame. The only persons who do not any direct connection with film business include Gauri’s mother and Kaajal’s family.

The picture was shared as Instagram stories by Shweta and Zoya, while Gauri reposted Karan’s picture.

Meanwhile, Karan and Gauri are Instagram regulars, who keep posting pictures and videos about their personal lives at regular intervals. Just last week, Gauri had put up pictures of their Diwali party. Gauri, who is now a well-known interior designer, also posted pictures of Sidharth Malhotra’s home, which she helped renovate.

While Shweta dubbed the pic as The Joy Luck Club, Zoya called it Mama’s Night Out.

Karan is, of course, an Instagram veteran and keeps putting up pictures of his children, Yash and Roohi, on a routine basis. The multi-hyphenated entertainer juggles various jobs -- those of a producer, presenter, filmmaker, reality TV judge, TV host and a radio show host. The next film he will be directing is Takht, a Mughal era family drama replete with lust, power and love. It reportedly stars Ranveer Singh as Aurangzeb and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jahanara Begum.

Shweta Bachchan too keeps posting pictures of her children and members of her celebrity household. She recently started her own fashion business line called MxSWorld with designer Monisha Jaising. Zoya is busy with the post-production work of her upcoming film, Gully Boy.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 13:04 IST