Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur celebrates Janmashtami at school, breaks dahi handi with cousin Inaaya. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:22 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur added cuteness to the Janmashtami festivities on Saturday as he joined cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu for dahi handi celebrations. A video from the celebrations has surfaced online and it shows the cousins having a fun time together.

As per a Pinkvilla report, , Taimur and Inaaya celebrated Janamashtami at their play school, along with other kids. Dressed in casual whites, an elated Taimur sat on a man’s shoulders and tried to reach out for the ‘handi’. A colourful balloon distracted him and he tried to grab it before getting back to the handi. Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya was seen cheering Taimur as he reached for the handi.

Earlier this week, a video of actor Saif Ali Khan surfaced online in he was seen scolding photographers stationed outside his house. In the video, Saif had his son Taimur sitting on his shoulders, and approached the media. Taimur waved at the paparazzi as soon as they exit their home but Saif walked towards them and said, “Excuse me, not outside the house, please, like we promised. Enough, you’re not supposed to do that.”

Also read: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana spin magic on Lakme Fashion Week ramp as Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput watch. See pics

Aamir Khan also shared a video in which he could be seen celebrating the festival with youngest son Azad and wife Kiran Rao. Check it out:

Shilpa Shetty also shared pictures from her celebrations. She shared a video which showed her seven-year-old son Viaan breaking the dahi handi with help from his dad Raj Kundra. “My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj #smashingit and getting better every yearHappy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam,” she wrote along with the video.

Celebrated on the eighth day of Bhadra month, the day marks the birthday of Lord Krishna. Celebrations include festivities around cherishing a young Krishna’s birth and his love for milk, curd and butter. It is also known as dahi handi in a few parts of India.

Bollywood celebs Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Hema Malini, Ayushmann Khuranna, among others, joined Indians all over to celebrate the festival and wished their fans.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 12:22 IST