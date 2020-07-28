Kartik Aaryan announces Pati Patni Aur Woh sequel to wish Kriti Sanon on her birthday. See hilarious poster

bollywood

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:11 IST

Kriti Sanon turned 30 on Monday and was showered with birthday wishes from her industry colleagues and fans. However, it was her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan who came up with a unique way to wish the actor.

Kartik shared a spoof poster by making a collage of a still from their film Luka Chuppi and a still of Bhumi Pednekar from her film, Saand Ki Aankh. The poster shows Kartik and Kriti enjoying themselves and Bhumi taking an aim with a gun in her hand.

He wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of @kritisanon ‘s bday. I take Joy in presenting the first poster of the sequel of #PatiPatniAurWoh Aptly Titled #LukaChuppiAurWoh. I could not present this poster on @bhumipednekar ‘s bday because she had asked for a solo photo!! Sabka bhala ho.”

Bhumi had played the role of Kartik’s wife in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya Panday had played the other female lead in the film.

Falling short of words on hearing of the announcement, Bhumi reacted to the post and said, “Don’t know only what else to say only. Matlab.” Kartik again asked her, “Aapki dates toh mil jayengi na (You will be able to give dates for the film?)” Kriti is yet to react to Kartik’s post.

This is how Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff wished Kriti Sanon on her birthday.

Several Bollywood celebrities including her other co-stars Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana also extended birthday greetings for Kriti. Kriti’s Dilwale co-star Varun posted a picture of himself with her on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy bday Kriti Sanon, Ur amazing.”

Actor Ayushmann, who starred opposite Kriti in romantic-comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, posted a picture of himself with Kriti on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday pretty Sanon @kritisanon.”

Tiger, who made his Bollywood debut with Kriti in Heropanti, posted a still from the film featuring the duo and penned down a birthday note for her on Instagram stories. “Hope you keep rising and soaring higher every year. Lots of love always, Dimpy. Happy Happy Birthday @kritisanon,” he wrote along with the picture.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says Aaradhya asked him not to cry and said ‘you’ll be home soon’, pens an open letter to haters

Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period-drama Panipat opposite actor Arjun Kapoor. She will now be seen as a pregnant woman in her upcoming film, Mimi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more