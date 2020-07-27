Happy birthday Kriti Sanon: What she said about her Bollywood journey as an outsider

bollywood

As actor Kriti Sanon celebrates her 30th birthday on Monday, she has come a long way in Bollywood. She made her Hindi film debut in 2014’s Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. Her charming smile and girl-next-door persona warmed her up to the audiences in no time. However, it was with films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi that Kriti established herself as a confident performer who can switch from glamourous to small town personas with ease.

However, for Kriti, success or acceptance in Bollywood did not come as easy as it would have for someone with a film family background. Speaking to Pinkvilla earlier this year, Kriti had talked about getting magazine covers and other opportunities later than some star kids.

“When you don’t come from a film family, you don’t get your second film before your first film releases. Which happens when you come from a film family, many times. To even come on magazine covers is a big deal. You have to go through a lot to reach that place. Like coming on a Filmfare cover for the first time.My Vogue cover was after about three years and I have done only one till now,” she had said.

She added, “I just feel like those things, the small struggles which you sometimes see happening very easily with other people and you’re like ‘why, what?’. I am probably way more experienced. But I feel those are the times that you let go of the clutter in you brain because there are more important things and you have to start seeing the good side and the opportunities that your are getting as an outsider.”

In another interview with Filmfare, she said how being a star kid would have got her Koffee With Karan even earlier. “Everyone has their own journey. It hasn’t been as easy as it would have been, had I been born in a film family. People would’ve known me even before I entered. I’d have probably got an opportunity more easily. I’d have signed my second film before my first film released. (Smiles) I’d have appeared on Koffee with Karan way faster. But the competition is so much today, you need talent to survive, no matter where you come from or how good you look. There are a lot of actors, not from film families, who’re doing extremely well. It feels good. You feel proud because no matter where you come from, few people believed in you and supported you,” she had said.

Early in her career, Kriti had talked to Hindustan Times about the challenged she faced as an outsider. “I have been very fortunate. It’s not easy to meet big directors, especially for people who don’t belong from here. Nepotism does exist, it always did. And it exists in every industry. I do feel that star-kids get a lot more opportunities but there are also people like Anushka (Sharma), Deepika (Padukone) and Sushant who have managed to make it. So, as long as the opportunities are balanced, I think its fine,” she had said.

Kriti will next be seen Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. It is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay. Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

