Kartik Aaryan celebrates Bhai Dooj with sister, says ‘my sister has the best brother in the world’

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:32 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who was seen partying with co-stars and Bollywood colleagues including Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon in the two big Diwali parties in Mumbai, celebrated Bhai Dooj in a simple style with his sister at home.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, he also posted a cheeky message on Instargram. He wrote: “My Sister has the best brother in the world She always says this...not me @dr.kiki_” In one of the pictures, his sister is applying a tikka (a vermillion mark) for his forehead while in another, he dutifully seeks her blessings by touching her feet.

Diwali pics of Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik certainly had a blast in the two Diwali parties - one hosted by the Bachchan household and another by Anil Kapoor -- and posted pictures and video clips as his Instagram stories. In one such picture, his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, can be seen planting a kiss on his cheeks. In another, Kiara Advani and Ananya can be seen vying for his attention.

Kartik will soon be seen with Bhumi and Ananya in Mudassar Aziz’ film adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta). The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year.

Kartik’s co-star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be Kiara Advani. In early October, the team began shooting. Kartik took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a photograph of himself. In the picture, the actor is seen dressed in a hoodie and is posing with the clapboard.He captioned the image: “Lets Begin”. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 13:32 IST