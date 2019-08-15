Khushi Kapoor attends a family friend’s wedding with dad Boney Kapoor. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 14:46 IST

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, along with his daughter Khushi, was spotted at a wedding, and the pictures are now going viral. Boney was reportedly attending the wedding of a friend. His other daughter and actor Janhvi Kapoor was missing from the pictures.

In the pictures shared by fanpages of Janhvi and Khushi, Boney can be seen posing with friends and Khushi. Khushi wore a black and white striped dress for the occasion.

Recently , Boney and his daughters remembered late actor Sridevi on the occasion of her birthday. The actor died in February 2018 in Dubai due to accidental drowning. “Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi,” Boney wrote in his post where he shared a picture of Sridevi.

Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/pGPhgbmcBN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi had also posted, “Happy Birthday Mumma. I love you”. She also shared a beautiful throwback picture of the actor.

Last week, Boney and Khushi joined their extended family - Sanjay Kapoor, his daughter Shanaya, cousin Mohit Marwah, his wife Antara and producer Rhea Kapoor - for a fun night. Khushi was seen in a red silk shirt and blue denims while Shanaya wore a red floral dress.

Janhvi is missing from all family get-togethers of late as she is currently shooting for the next leg of her upcoming film, tentatively titled Kargil Girl. Janhvi plays fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena in the movie that also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 14:46 IST