Boney Kapoor’s birthday wish for Sridevi will break your heart: ‘Jaan, missing you every minute of my life’

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:30 IST

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor posted a wish for his late wife, actor Sridevi, on the occasion of her birthday. The actor passed away in February 2018 in Dubai due to “accidental drowning”. Sridevi would have been 56 today.

“Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi,” Boney wrote and also shared the actor’s picture. Earlier in the day, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor had also posted, “Happy Birthday Mumma. I love you”. She also posted a beautiful throwback picture of the actor.

Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/pGPhgbmcBN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Boney recently produced Nerkonda Paarvai starring actor Ajith and said it was for Sridevi. “This is where Sri (Sridevi) began her career and that gave her stardom. As for me, my foundations were laid in the south. Professionally, south has contributed in whatever standing I have. And yes, personally, too, it has given the joy of my life, Sridevi. It was her wish (to do films here) as she’d felt she owed it to the south. So, we just had to venture here. This film will be an ode to her,” he said in an interview to Times of India.

Boney often breaks down at the mention of Sridevi’s untimely death. However, his four children – Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula – have been his strength. Arjun had even accompanied step-sister Janhvi to her debut on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. The siblings had also flown to Singapore to celebrate Anshula Kapoor’s (his daughter from first wife Mona Shourie) birthday in December last year.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish among many more. The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. However, her last film was Mom for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Mom was Sridevi’s last film as a lead actor, while she had a brief cameo in 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Sridevi had already shot her scenes for Zero before she passed away.

