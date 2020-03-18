e-paper
KL Rahul pokes fun at Athiya Shetty, shares pics of her 'banana bread with a side of burnt'

KL Rahul pokes fun at Athiya Shetty, shares pics of her ‘banana bread with a side of burnt’

Actor Athiya Shetty may have baked a banana bread loaf for rumoured boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul but it was an epic fail. See pics.

bollywood Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are rumoured to be dating.
Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty may have suffered an epic fail as she attempted to bake some banana bread. The latest Instagram Stories from her rumoured boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul show images of a banana bread loaf, burnt on one side; he has tagged Athiya in these posts.

Tagging Athiya, Rahul first shared a mouth-watering image of a banana bread loaf with the text, “Gluten free sugar free banana bread. Expectation.” The next image showed completely burnt loaf of a bread and tagged Athiya with the text “Reality”.

Hindustantimes

The third image showed an upper angle showing that only one side of the loaf was burnt. The text said, “Banana bread with a side of burnt.” Athiya was tagged in the last picture as well.

A comment on Athiya’s Instagram post by fashion designer Vikram Phadnis triggered rumours about the actor dating the cricketer. In August last year, Athiya had put up a motivational message on Instagram. “Trust the timing of your life,” the message read. Vikram had written: “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” And Athiya replied: “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!” However, Rahul had said about his relationship status in an interview, “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.”

Hindustantimes

In December 2019, Rahul had posted a picture with Athiya where the two are inside a phone booth and Rahul is holding the receiver of an old telephone handset while she can be seen laughing next to him. The caption is a reference to Athiya’s dad Suniel Shetty’s film Hera Pheri: “Hello, devi prasad....?”Suniel responded to the post with a series of laughing emojis.

Hindustantimes

Also read: Hema Malini reveals she once fell asleep while talking to Dharmendra on phone, Esha Deol says ‘dad heard her snoring’

Responding to the rumours, Suniel Shetty had earlier said in an interview, “We love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy.”

Athiya was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

