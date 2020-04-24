e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Krishna Shroff, Eban Hyams make the most of quarantine, snuggle together in new pic. See here

Krishna Shroff, Eban Hyams make the most of quarantine, snuggle together in new pic. See here

Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams are making the best use of their time together in quarantine. Check out their new picture.

bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2020 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams in a screengrab of their Instagram picture.
         

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna, is making the best use of her time with boyfriend Eban Hyams, during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Eban took to Instagram stories on Friday and shared a picture of the two of them enjoying themselves on the couch.

The picture was captioned, “Making the best out of tough times.” The picture shows Krishna and Eban lying on a couch, holding glasses of wine. The post also advised everyone to stay at home, and mentioned the location as being Pali Hill in Mumbai.

 

Both Krishna and Eban have been sharing regular social media posts during the lockdown. Recently, Krishna posted a video and a picture of herself soaking in the sunlight while lazing on her balcony in a bikini.

The couple discussed their relationship in a recent interview to SpotboyE. “He is very attractive, really my type,” Krishna said, adding, “Over time it became much stronger because I started getting to know him. We shared so much of the same interests. We are so comfortable with each other and have so much in common.”

Also read: Krishna Shroff works out with boyfriend Eban, Disha Patani posts fire emoji

Eban chimed in, “The personalities that we have are so similar. Sometimes, she reminds me of my mother and I want to be like my father. The qualities she has are the ones you look for. That’s what made our bond so much stronger.”

