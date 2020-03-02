e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon recalls Luka Chuppi memories on Mimi set, teaches Coca Cola step to director Laxman Utekar

Kriti Sanon recalls Luka Chuppi memories on Mimi set, teaches Coca Cola step to director Laxman Utekar

Kriti Sanon taught her director Laxman Utekar the steps to Coca Cola from her film Luka Chuppi on the sets of their film Mimi.

bollywood Updated: Mar 02, 2020 08:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starred together in Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi and will be seen together in Mimi as well.
Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starred together in Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi and will be seen together in Mimi as well.
         

As Luka Chuppi completed one year of its release on Sunday, actor Kriti Sanon went down memory lane with director Laxman Utekar on the sets of her upcoming film Mimi. “It’s so nostalgic to be shooting with Laxman Sir and Maddock films on the day Luka Chuppi released for another super special film Mimi. Luka Chuppi was on the subject of live-in relationship. Mimi on the other hand deals with surrogacy in a unique way,” Kriti said.

Kriti also shared pictures of the whole crew dancing to Luka Chuppi song Coca Cola on Mimi sets. “Teaching my director @laxman.utekar CocaCola step as we celebrate #1YearOfLukaChuppi on the sets of #Mimi! @maddockfilms #PankajTripathiSir Missed you Guddu ji @kartikaaryan,” she wrote.

 

Luka Chuppi also stars Kartik Aaryan. It tells the story of a TV reporter who falls for his headstrong intern and the two decide to live-in together.

Also read: Shruti Haasan shares her struggle with PCOS, also reveals ‘There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers’

Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. According to reports, Kriti has put on about 15 kilos to get into the skin of her character.

Inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, Mimi also features actors Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Other than this, Kriti will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar.

