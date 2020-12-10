Kriti Sanon watches Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta in quarantine: ‘Shiv and Saira after ages’

bollywood

Dec 10, 2020

Actor Kriti Sanon, who announced on Wednesday that she had tested positive to novel coronavirus, shared a glimpse of her film Raabta with late Sushant Singh Rajput that she watched while being in quarantine.

Kriti and Sushant were rumoured to being in a relationship during the making of this film. They were said to have broken up later.

Sharing a picture as her Instagram Stories, Kriti wrote: ‘Shiv and Saira after agessss! Just...’ The picture from the film showed Kriti and Sushant in a conversation.

On Wednesday, Kriti had announced that she had contracted the virus and would remain in isolation. She added there was no reason for worry. Kriti wrote in her note: “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!”

Before Kriti, a number of Bollywood stars have tested positive to the virus and most of them have recovered too. Names include Amitabh Bachchan and his family members including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan; actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, actor Arjun Kapoor, Jug Jug Jeeyo team members Neetu Kapoor, Maneish Paul and Varun Dhawan, actor Tamannaah Bhatia, actor and politician Sunny Deol, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, TV actor Sara Khan, actor Genelia Deshmukh, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and his family.

In the days and months following the untimely and shocking death of Sushant in June this year, Kriti had occasionally posted notes in memory of the time spent with the late actor. In one such post at the time of the release of Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara, she had written: “Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again.. In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much! @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead!”

