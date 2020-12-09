Antim first look: Salman Khan plays a Sikh man in first film with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Watch video

bollywood

After Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, Salman Khan is also all set to play a Sikh man in his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. His first look from the film was unveiled by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on Wednesday on Instagram. He, too, stars in the film.

Aayush shared a video that showed Salman walking to the sets in full costume. He is seen in grey pants, navy blue shirt, a turban and dark sunglasses. Sharing the video, Aayush wrote, “Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan.” Salman’s fans are excited for the movie after the impactful first look. A fan called him, “Baap Of Box Office.” “OHMYGOD DEAD TODAY,” wrote another.

As per reports, Antim is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. While Aayush plays a gangster, Salman plays the cop who is trying to nab him. A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. After wrapping up his action thriller Radhe in October, in which he sports a clean shaven look, he took time off to grow a beard. There is high security on the sets to ensure that his look does not get leaked. Salman wants to take his fans by surprise.”

Salman was last seen in Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. He was also to shoot for his film Kick 2 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. Aayush made his film debut with Loveyatri in 2018. He also has a film with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

Aayush is married to Salman’s sister Arpita. The couple have two kids--son Ahil and daughter Aayat. The family recently celebrated Aayush’s birthday together with a small party only for close friends. They were also with Salman at his Panvel farmhouse during the early days of the lockdown.

