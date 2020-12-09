Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, says there’s nothing to worry about: ‘I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon’

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 11:26 IST

Actor Kriti Sanon has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Instagram to post a note, giving more details.

She wrote: “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!”

Many of her industry colleagues and friends wrote in to wish her a quick recovery. Ekta Kapoor wrote: “Get well soon”. Her Heropanti co-actor Tiger Shroff wrote: “Get well soon.” Many of fans wished her a speedy recovery.

Kriti joins a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for the virus. Names include Amitabh Bachchan and his family members Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and grandaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, actor Arjun Kapoor, Jug Jug Jeeyo team members Neetu Kapoor, Maneish Paul and Varun Dhawan, actor Tamannaah Bhatia, actor and politician Sunny Deol, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, TV actor Sara Khan, actor Genelia Deshmukh, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and his family, to name a few.

Varun, who was among the latest actors to test positive for the coronavirus, had confirmed the news with an update on Instagram. He’d written: “VITAMIN FRIENDS. So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u.”

