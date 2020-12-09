Dharmendra says daughter Ahana’s newborn twins are his best birthday gift: ‘I got the gift in advance’

bollywood

Actor Dharmendra, who turned 85 on December 8, has spoken about seeing his daughter Ahana’s newborn twins. He said that it was the biggest birthday gift that he could have asked for, and that he received it early.

The actor received birthday wishes from family and industry friends. Dharmendra, who has been stationed at his Lonavala farmhouse through much of this year, is currently in his Juhu home.

Speaking to ETimes, he said that he has seen Ahana’s daughters. “Yes, I have seen Ahana’s twins. I am here in my Juhu bungalow in Mumbai today but for just a day or two. The two kids, Astraia and Adea, are the biggest gift for my birthday today. And I got the gift in advance.” Ahana’s twins were born on November 26. After Ahana’s delivery, her mother Hema Malini had tweeted about it and written: “Delighted to share the good news of my younger daughter Ahana and Vaibhav who are blessed with twin girls .”

On celebrating his birthday, the veteran actor said that it was mostly uneventful. He added that he doesn’t move out of his farmhouse much. “COVID ki vajah se koi zyaada aata-jaata bhi nahin (because of Covid, I do not move around much).”

On the occasion, his daughter Esha had written on Instagram: “Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday. Wish you happiness & the best of health always.” His younger son, actor Bobby Deol, had written: “Love you Papa... Happy Birthday.” The veteran actor’s elder son, actor and politician Sunny Deol had written: “#happy #birthday #papa. The Greatest Actor and The Greatest Human being in this World. The World loves you. Be Happy Always. That’s the only way we want to see you. Give us all your sorrows. WE LOVE YOU. PAPA.”

Dharmendra had recently been heavily trolled after he tweeted his support for farmers agitating against the new farm bills. He later deleted his tweet. He will be seen next in Apne 2 with his sons, Sunny and Bobby.

