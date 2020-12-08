On dad Dharmendra’s 85th birthday, Esha and Bobby Deol share special posts, but he won’t celebrate because ‘farmers are suffering’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:03 IST

Half-siblings Esha Deol and Bobby Deol on Tuesday wished their father, actor Dharmendra, a happy 85th birthday. They took to social media to share special posts for their dad. Esha, sharing two pictures of the two of them posing together, wrote in her caption, “Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday. Wish you happiness & the best of health always.” Bobby shared an old black-and-white picture of himself, sitting on his father’s lap and giving him a kiss on the cheek. He wrote in the caption, “Love you Papa... Happy Birthday.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was among the many who took to the comments section to extend their best wishes. “Happy birthday,” he wrote.

Dharmendra, in an interview to Hindustan Times, said that he no longer celebrates his birthday, but remembers his late mother on the day. “Earlier, I used to celebrate my birthday but later, I felt it was too artificial, kyun industry mein dikhawa zyaada hota hai. Log janamdin ko promotion ke liye use karte hain (people in the industry aren’t genuine, they use birthdays for promotions). Moreover, this year has been quite sad with the farmers suffering and the ongoing pandemic – it doesn’t make one feel happy. You can’t enjoy. Also, since losing my mum years ago, I don’t really enjoy celebrating birthdays. She would be so excited about it,” he said.

It was recently announced that three generations of the Deol family will unite onscreen for Apne 2. The film will star Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny Deol, and Sunny’s son, Karan.

