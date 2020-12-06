With Corona and people suffering, one doesn’t feel happy or wish to celebrate birthday: Dharmendra

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 18:42 IST

“I am full of life, am a dreamer and want to keep doing something,” says veteran actor Dharmendra, who will turn 85 on December 8. “Earlier, I used to celebrate my birthday but later, I felt it was too artificial, kyun industry mein dikhawa zyaada hota hai. Log janamdin ko promotion ke liye use karte hain. Moreover, this year has been quite sad with the farmers suffering and the ongoing pandemic – it doesn’t make one feel happy. You can’t enjoy. Also, since losing my mum years ago, I don’t really enjoy celebrating birthdays. She would be so excited about it,” says the senior actor, who is in Mumbai to be with his family this week, before returning to his farmhouse in Lonavala.

Recalling a time when the late Ashok Kumar attended his birthday party, he says, “Once dada moni met me on my birthday and I remember taking his autograph on a R100 note. I would dream to be in the industry and my dreams came true.” He is excited to start work on two movies including Apne 2 with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. “I know how to use my time otherwise waqt aapko istamal karta hain. At my farm, I keep experimenting with produce as I am a dehati. I practice Yoga which gives me some positive energy. I remember God and thank him for his blessing us. I try to be good with everyone, even ones who hurt me. Yeh mera nature hain and I was born with this quality,” he shares.

Friends, let the child in you be a child...🧑‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/g9jLT3IiTl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 24, 2020

With his son Sunny testing positive, senior Deol reveals there is nothing to worry about. “Covid can happen to anyone. I urge people to take precautions. He is in isolation and following medical advice. We are strong people and fighters and he will be fine in no time. I saw some of his photos roaming around Rohtang Pass without a shirt, maybe he got corona due to that (laughs),” he says.

He has been feeling strongly about the farmer’s protest in Delhi. He hopes it gets resolved with a good resolution. “Government jo kar sake, please karen. I have never heard that farmers are happy as they always suffer due to heavy rains or no rains or any other environmental reason. They have many hardships and it is painful. They should be heard and I hope they come to a mutual decision soon. It is so cold up north and then there is corona too, so I hope this protest gets settled soon,” he concludes.

