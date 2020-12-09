e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Rahul Roy, who recently suffered a stroke, will play a stroke victim in new film, titled Stroke

Rahul Roy, who recently suffered a stroke, will play a stroke victim in new film, titled Stroke

Actor Rahul Roy will play a stroke victim in a new film, titled Stroke. The actor recently recovered from a stroke himself. “We are mixing reality with fiction,” director Nitin Kumar Gupta said.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 08:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Rahul Roy poses with his sister and a friend, while recovering in hospital.
Rahul Roy poses with his sister and a friend, while recovering in hospital.
         

Actor Rahul Roy, who recently suffered a stroke on the sets of his upcoming project, will reunite with the same director for a new film, in which he plays a stroke victim. The film will be titled Stroke.

Earlier this week, the actor provided health updates on social media. Sharing pictures from the hospital with his sister Pia Grace Roy and his brother Rohit, who is in Canada, he wrote, “Family love. Recovering. A picture from the hospital @nanavatihospital Will be back soon. Love you all Rahul Roy #rahulroy.”

 

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, director Nitin Kumar Gupta said that Rahul was taken home by his sister on Monday, and will continue speech therapy. Their next film together, titled Sayonee, will release in December.

Nitin said, “This will be his first release after the stroke and while other producers might be hesitant to work with him for a while, I plan to launch my next with him in February. It’s a murder mystery titled Stroke. Coincidentally, the film’s protagonist, played by Rahul, witnesses a murder but is unable to name the murderer because he has suffered a stroke. We are mixing reality with fiction.”

Rahul was shooting for LAC - Live The Battle, when he suffered the stroke. He had to be airlifted to Mumbai. “Rahul has been a close friend of the director and he was the first one on the project,” producer Nivedita Basu told Mumbai Mirror, “Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that’s exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out.”

Rahul is best known for his role in Mahesh Bhatt’s hit 90s movie Aashiqui. He was also the winner of Bigg Boss season 1.

