Rahul Roy shares pics, videos from hospital, thanks fans for good wishes: ‘Will be back soon’

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:57 IST

Actor Rahul Roy has said he is feeling well after receiving treatment at a Mumbai hospital. The actor suffered a brain stroke last week while shooting for a movie in Kargil.

Rahul posted a video and a bunch of pictures from the Nanavati hospital on Monday. In the video, he was seen with his sister Pia Grace Roy and a friend, who told the camera how Rahul was now feeling well. Rahul was seen in the hospital’s clothes, holding his friends in his arms. “I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all - Rahul Roy,” he wrote.

He shared more pictures from the hospital with Pia and his brother Rohit, who is in Canada. "Family love. Recovering. A picture from the hospital @nanavatihospital Will be back soon. Love you all Rahul Roy #rahulroy,” he wrote. Rahul got more good wishes by his colleagues. Actor Suniel Shetty wrote, “U Rahul ... our prayers with you... sending you lots of luv and positive energy.” A fan wrote, “Get well soon sir God bless you.”

Rahul was shooting from LAC - Live The Battle, which is directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu. He had to be airlifted to Mumbai after the brain stroke.

“Rahul has been a close friend of the director and he was the first one on the project,” producer Nivedita Basu told Mumbai Mirror, “Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that’s exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out.”

Rahul is best known for his role in Mahesh Bhatt’s hit 90s movie Aashiqui. He was also the winner of Bigg Boss season 1.

