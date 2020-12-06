Ankita Lokhande revisits memories with Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 tribute. Watch here

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 10:22 IST

Ankita Lokhande reminisced about her onscreen romance with Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, as she paid an emotional tribute to the late actor at the Zee Rishtey Awards. A video shows Ankita dressed up as her character Archana Deshmukh, dancing with a co-dancer who’s probably meant to be a stand-in for Sushant.

The video seems to be from the rehearsal, as none of the background dancers are in costume. Ankita is seen performing a romantic ballad to the tune of Pavitra Rishta’s title song.

Ankita had attended the Zee Rishtey Awards on Saturday in an off-shoulder black gown. Talking about her upcoming performance, she had said during her red carpet appearance, “Zee Rishtey Awards zaroor dekhiye kyunki iss baar kuch khaas hai jo aap sabke liye hai. Saare jitne bhi fans hai Sushant ke, unke liye hai. I know Sushant se bohot log pyaar karte hai. Bas aaj unke liye ek choti si koshish hai meri taraf se. Please isey dekhiye aur dher saara pyaar dijiye (Please watch Zee Rishtey Awards because there is something special lined up for everyone this time. It is for all of Sushant’s fans. I know people love Sushant a lot. This is a small tribute from me. Please watch it and give it lots of love).”

A week ago, Ankita had teased her tribute performance on Instagram. She had shared a video from one of her rehearsals and had written, “This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u it’s painful!!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta.”

Ankita and Sushant dated for several years before their breakup in 2016. Ankita is currently dating Vicky Jain. She was at the forefront in the fight for justice for Sushant, after he was found dead at his residence. He died by suicide on June 14.

