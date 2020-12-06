e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande revisits memories with Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 tribute. Watch here

Ankita Lokhande revisits memories with Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 tribute. Watch here

Ankita Lokhande paid an emotional tribute to her late Pavitra Rishta co-star and former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, at the Zee Rishtey Awards on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 10:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead couple in Pavitra Rishta.
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead couple in Pavitra Rishta.
         

Ankita Lokhande reminisced about her onscreen romance with Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, as she paid an emotional tribute to the late actor at the Zee Rishtey Awards. A video shows Ankita dressed up as her character Archana Deshmukh, dancing with a co-dancer who’s probably meant to be a stand-in for Sushant.

The video seems to be from the rehearsal, as none of the background dancers are in costume. Ankita is seen performing a romantic ballad to the tune of Pavitra Rishta’s title song.

 

Ankita had attended the Zee Rishtey Awards on Saturday in an off-shoulder black gown. Talking about her upcoming performance, she had said during her red carpet appearance, “Zee Rishtey Awards zaroor dekhiye kyunki iss baar kuch khaas hai jo aap sabke liye hai. Saare jitne bhi fans hai Sushant ke, unke liye hai. I know Sushant se bohot log pyaar karte hai. Bas aaj unke liye ek choti si koshish hai meri taraf se. Please isey dekhiye aur dher saara pyaar dijiye (Please watch Zee Rishtey Awards because there is something special lined up for everyone this time. It is for all of Sushant’s fans. I know people love Sushant a lot. This is a small tribute from me. Please watch it and give it lots of love).”

 

A week ago, Ankita had teased her tribute performance on Instagram. She had shared a video from one of her rehearsals and had written, “This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u it’s painful!!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta.”

 

Also read: Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam had a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion, with cameos by Sussanne Khan, Kanika Kapoor. See pics

Ankita and Sushant dated for several years before their breakup in 2016. Ankita is currently dating Vicky Jain. She was at the forefront in the fight for justice for Sushant, after he was found dead at his residence. He died by suicide on June 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In