Manikarnika: First looks of Jissu SenGupta as Gangadhar Rao, Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai are impressive

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is set to release on December 18. Amid the countdown to the trailer launch, the makers have released the first looks of the supporting star cast. Actor Jissu SenGupta plays Manikarnika’s husband and pillar of strength Maharaja Gangadhar Rao. His first look from the film is royal to say the least. The actor stands tall in his royal finery complete with a turban, jewels and a sword and as he strikes a pose in front of his throne.

Jissu SenGupta as Gangadhar Rao in Manikarnika.

Ankita Lokhande of television show Pavitra Rishta fame makes her debut with this film and will be seen in the role of Manikarnika’s advisor and friend Jhalkaribai. The actor shared her look from the film on Instagram with the caption, “And so it begins!!! #jhalkaribai #manikarnika.”

Dressed in a sari and a knotted hairdo, the actor can be seen holding a rifle as she looks innocent yet fierce while being in character. Her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput also praised her looked in the comments section. He wrote, “It looks absolutely great Ankita. I am extremely happy to see this. May God bless with lots of success and happiness.” To this, she replied, “thankyou Sushant and I wish you the same.”

Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai in Manikarnika.

After a series of controversies, the makers of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi are gearing up for the trailer launch. Sharing her excitement ahead of the event, Kangana had said, “Our marketing team is planning an exciting, never-seen before trailer launch, and we are all preparing for it like a grand wedding.”

The film also stars Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao and Danny Denzongpa as Nana Sahib. It was delayed and is now scheduled to hit the theatres on on January 25, 2019. According to the distributors, the film will have a wide release across over 50 countries on January 25, 2019. The studio will be releasing the film in Tamil and Telugu too, to capture the pan India markets.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 13:28 IST