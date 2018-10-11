Kangana Ranaut attacks Hrithik Roshan, says punish those who keep young women as mistresses

Actor Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on Hrithik Roshan, saying that no one should work with him in the industry. In an interview to Zee News, Kangana said Hrithik deserves to be punished in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Reacting to disgraced director Vikas Bahl’s Phantom Film’s being dissolved, Kangana said, “Whatever is happening with Vikas Bahl is absolutely correct. Our industry still has a lot of people who don’t behave well with women. They assault them, they harass them, they should also be punished.” She then made a reference to Hrithik. “People who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses should also be punished... I am referring to Hrithik Roshan people should not work with him as well.”

Kangana has said that Hrithik was dating her behind his wife Sussanne Khan’s back, an allegation that Hrithik has always denied. The two have been at loggerheads for almost two years with their separate versions of the story and have even taken each other to court over it.

Kangana had also recently given her own account of being harassed by Vikas Bahl while they were shooting for his film, Queen.

In an interview to India Today, the actor, who won a National Award for her performance in Queen, said, “Every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he (Bahl) would bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K’.” Kangana added in the interview, “Even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don’t judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness. He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough.”

Hrithik Roshan said it was impossible to work with Vikas Bahl after he was accused of sexually harassing a woman. (IANS)

Vikas has been accused of molesting an ex-employee of Phantom Films in 2015 in Goa. The woman came forward and narrated her experience with Bahl in a series of interviews with a publication. The woman also tried reaching out to Phantom co-founder Anurag Kashyap to speak about the incident. However, she said nothing came out of it and the issue wasn’t taken seriously till two years later.

Earlier this week, Kashyap shared the news that they are shutting down Phantom Films, the reason for which is now appears to be the accusation of sexual harassment against co-founder, Vikas.

After the accusations came to fore, Hrithik, who has worked with Vikas in his next film, Super 30, said it is impossible for him to work with any person “guilty of such grave misconduct”. Hrithik wrote on Twitter, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up.”

