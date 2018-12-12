Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika trailer to be out on Dec 18, actor says launch will be like a grand wedding

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is all set to be out on December 18 and the actor claims that it will be a never-seen-before affair. Sharing her excitement ahead of the event, Kangana said, “Our marketing team is planning an exciting, never seen before trailer launch, and we are all preparing for it like a grand wedding.”

A new still from the film shows the actor sitting on the throne of Jhansi in her complete royal finery. The teaser of the film released last month and received positive responses. Kangana plays the warrior Queen of Jhansi and had several gripping battle scenes involving sword-fighting and bloodshed. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao, Danny Denzongpa as Nana Sahib, Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao and Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai.

Calling it a visual spectacle, producer Kamal Jain said,”The teaser of the film has been liked by one and all and created enough buzz around the film and I hope the way the trailer has come out will add more excitement around the film. The film has really shaped up well, reflecting our vision of creating a visual spectacle on the big screen. We look forward to a big campaign to launch the movie!”

According to the Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, the film will hit the theatres in over 50 countries on January 25, 2019. A source from the production team has revealed, “Mounted on an epic scale, the film will portray the extraordinary journey of India’s fiercest warrior queen, Rani Lakshmi Bai, on the big screen. The studio will be releasing the film in Tamil and Telugu, too, to capture pan India markets.”

The film has been a party of several controversies since long. While Kangana was reportedly accused of taking over the film’s direction, the makers were also reported to have not paid the dues of some crew members. They had, however, denied all such reports.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 11:11 IST