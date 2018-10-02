This Manikarnika scene featuring Kangana Ranaut has become a hilarious meme

The much-awaited teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming historical film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is finally out and has bowled over the viewers with its epic scale. The Queen actor is being hailed for her outstanding performance as she convincingly steps into the shoes of Rani Laxmibai. Looking gorgeous in a royal Maratha getup while wielding the sword, Kangana is collecting accolades for bringing alive the queen’s aura on screen with such excellence.

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamundi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi tells the tale of the first war of independence waged by the queen against the British East India Company in 1857. Kangana has also directed some sequences of the film.

Manikarnika teaser features Kangana taking on the enemy in the battlefield. A particular shot where a fierce Kangana is seen bloodied but unbent has caught the fancy of Twitter. There has been a plethora of jokes on social media and here is an interesting selection...

Kangana had suffered a serious injury while shooting a sword-fighting scene for the film. This had left her with 15 stitches and a deep gash that the actor wanted to keep as a bravery mark. The film marks the debut of popular television actress Ankita Lokhande as Rani Laxmibai’s accomplice Jhalkaribai. The extended star cast of the film also includes Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Suresh Oberoi as Peshwa Bajirao and Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao.

