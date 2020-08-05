Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shares stunning photo, reveals how to get a bikini body

bollywood

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:59 IST

Model and actor Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar gave fans an important message about body positivity as she shared a gorgeous bikini photo of herself. In the picture, she was seen leaning against a wall and gazing into the distance. She wore a blue bikini with a floral print on it.

“And we keep waiting, waiting on the world to change. Also since we’re here, let’s be clear on how to get a bikini body. Just wear your damn bikini. #life #bodypositivity #loveyourself #loveyourbody #positivevibes #tuesdaythoughts,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, giving her husband photo credit.

Fans were full of praise for her post promoting a positive body image. “I love how u keep it so real ! Your Love story is inspiring! U r gorgeous inside out,” one user commented. “I love how you and Milind sir are not obsessed with the perfect body. I have forever been in awe of the dignified way in which he carries himself on shows, but thankfully I discovered you too, while following him, and my respect for you and him has only grown! You guys are so, so down to earth!,” another wrote.

In another Instagram post, Ankita stressed the importance of self-love and positivity. “What does ‘be good to yourself’ mean to you? To me, it means loving every molecule of my existence and enhancing the good in me. It means loving myself unconditionally and being at peace with everything I already have or I may experience,” she wrote.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan shuts down troll who asked why he doesn’t donate, lists his every charitable effort: ‘I weep as I put this out’

Ankita said that our survival instincts drive us to always look at the negative aspects of everything first, but ‘life is far too precious to waste on negativity’. “So treat yourself exactly like a person you love, take care of yourself, be your comfort, allow yourself the space and time to grow, learn and keep away from toxicity. Learn how to peacefully walk out of negativity without holding anything against it. Because every step you take away from negativity, that’s one more step towards positivity. And if everyone learns how to be kinder to themselves, we will have a better, kinder world,” she added.

Milind and Ankita, who are quarantining together in Lonavala, have been motivating fans to stay healthy. The two of them often share workout videos in no-fuss setups and without fancy gym equipments so that their followers can easily reproduce the same routines.

Follow @htshowbiz for more