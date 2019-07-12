Mira Rajput shares cute picture of her ‘baby bear’ Zain and how he keeps her encouraged

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a cute new picture of her son, Zain. Looking adorable in his black hairband and white shirt, Zain is seen gazing into the camera with his big, bright eyes.

“‘You’ve got this Mama’ #babybear #zizou,” Mira captioned the picture, imagining what her son might be wondering when he looks at her. Actor Rohit Roy could not help cooing over the picture. “Awwwwww,” he wrote in a comment.

Mira and Shahid’s fans also left a lot of comments appreciating Zain and his cuteness. “Chotu Kabir Singh,” wrote one, referring to Shahid’s latest film, Kabir Singh. However, Shahid played a depressed, violent, alcoholic and drug addict in the film. So maybe not the best compliment to give to a baby.

“Combination of mom and dad,” wrote another fan. “He looks more like you Mira,” read one comment.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor marrying Rohan Shrestha in 2020? Shakti Kapoor says ‘I am the father, please don’t forget to invite me’

Mira had shared a picture of herself twinning with daughter Misha earlier this week. The girls were seen in pink and green salwar suits, clicking a selfie with big smiles on their faces.

The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Sharing a photo from their wedding in July 2015 on Instagram on Sunday, Mira wrote: “You make my world and me go round, #happy4.” Shahid took to Twitter to thank his fans for the wishes. “Thanks so much to all of you for the anniversary wishes, from me and Mira,” he wrote. The couple welcomed Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 18:09 IST