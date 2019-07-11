Kabir Singh day 20 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor beats Uri to delivers 2019’s biggest hit, makes 5 new records

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh has emerged as the most successful Bollywood film of year. The film beat Vicky Kaushal’s Uri with its Wednesday’s box office collections counted in.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday, “#KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: ₹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER,” he wrote in his tweet. Uri’s collections stand at Rs 245 crore.

#Article15 crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.35 cr [better than Tue]. Total: ₹ 50.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2019

However, this isn’t the end of the feats achieved by the film. In just 20 days, the film has managed to break several records. Here are the five biggest ones.

10th biggest Hindi hit of all time

By beating Uri at the box office, Kabir Singh has become the 10th most successful Hindi film of all time. Here’s the full list:

1. Baahubali 2 (Hindi)- Rs 510.99 crore

2. Dangal- Rs 387.38

3. Sanju- Rs 342.53

4. PK- Rs 340.8

5. Tiger Zinda Hai- Rs 339.16

6. Bajrangi Bhaijaan- Rs 320.34

7. Padmaavat- Rs 302.15

8. Sultan- Rs 300.45

9. Dhoom3- Rs 284.27

10. Kabir Singh- Rs 246.28

Biggest solo hit of Shahid’s career

While the biggest hit of Shahid’s career is still Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which made Rs 585 crore worldwide, Kabir Singh is his biggest solo hit. The success of Padmaavat was mainly credited to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. But it should be noted that Shahid is now the fourth actor with more than one film on the top 10 list. Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan have three, two and three films, respectively, on the list.

While Katrina Kaif also starred in both Tiger Zinda Hai and Dhoom 3, she wasn’t one of the leads in the former.

Biggest Indian film in Australia this year

Kabir Singh has become the highest grossing Indian film in Australia. Taran Adarsh tweeted that the flick has surpassed Gully Boy, Uri, Bharat, and even south Indian hits Petta, and Maharshi.

Second biggest film of 2019 in India

Kabir Singh is now the most successful Hindi film of this year. However, it has still not been able to surpass the collections of Marvel juggernaut Avenger: Endgame in the country. Here are the most successful films of this year:

1. Avengers: Endgame - Rs 373.22 crore

2. Kabir Singh- Rs 246 crore

3. Uri- Rs 245 crore

4. Bharat- Rs 211 crore

5. Kesari- Rs 154 crore

Fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 200 crore mark in 2019

Kabir Singh entered the Rs 200 crore club in just 13 days of its run on the domestic box office. The film achieved this feat quicker than Salman Khan’s Bharat (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike (day 28).

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).

