Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira, daughter Misha go matching in traditional clothes, see pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite active on Instagram and often shares pictures of her kids – Misha and Zain – and her husband Shahid. Her latest post reiterates how daughters become their mothers’ besties.

In the recent post, a throwback pic, Mira and two-and-a-half -year-old Misha are seen twinning in traditional outfits – green kurtas and pink salwars paired with pink dupatta with embroidered borders. They appear to be lying down on a bed and posing happily for the selfie. Sharing the picture Mira wrote, “ Match #tb.”

Also read: Bullies have to be treated with patience, not engaged with: Hrithik Roshan

Shahid and Mira recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and shared sweet social media posts wishing each other. While Mira posted a loved-up picture from their wedding, Shahid revealed the first picture of Mira that he saved on his phone.

Shahid and Mira got married in a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015 and are now parents to Misha and Zain, the latter will turn one in September. Theirs was an arranged marriage and the families met through the religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

On the professional front, Shahid is riding high on the box office success of his latest outing, Kabir Singh, that has crossed Rs 200 crore in 13 days and already become Shahid’s highest solo opener as well as his highest grosser. While the film has been criticised for promoting “toxic masculinity” and “misogyny”, Shahid, his family members and the film’s director Sandeep Vanga Reddy have defended the film and the lead character.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 08:55 IST