Shahid Kapoor shares first ever pic of wife Mira that he had on his phone: ‘I love you Mira Kapoor thank you for being you’

In an emotional post, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared the first ever picture of wife Mira Rajput that he had on his phone, adding that now, every second picture is that of Mira. Shahid and Mira celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shahid wrote, “Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is life. I love you Mira Kapoor thank you for being you.” In the picture, Mira is laughing at the camera as she shines in a white top paired with shiny studs. Shahid shared the picture to mark his marriage anniversary.

Earlier, Mira wished her husband by sharing from their wedding where the couple could be seen in a romantic pose, unaware of the surroundings. As Shahid holds Mira’s face in his hands, she has her hands around his waist in the image. “You make my world and me go round #happy4,” she wrote along with the picture. Mira also shared an image on Instagram Story where candles and roses surrounding a ‘Love’ led light could be seen.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015 and they are now parents to a two-and-a-half -year-old daughter Misha and a son, Zain, who will turn one in September.

These anniversary celebrations coincide with box office success of Shahid’s latest release Kabir Singh; the film has emerged as his biggest solo opener and well as his highest grossing film. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in 13 days of its release.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The film tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film has received backlash from critics for projecting and romanticising violence and misogyny.

