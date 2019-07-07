As Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate fourth wedding anniversary, here are their most romantic pictures

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary this year. The couple had tied the knot in a highly guarded ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015. The two are now parents to a two-and-a-half -year-old daughter Misha, whose name is a combination of their names and a son, Zain, who will turn one in September.

Mira shared a picture on her Instagram stories at midnight, showing a romantic candle-lit setting, decorated with red roses and a ‘love’ showpiece placed at the centre. She had shared a picture of herself in a black strapless gown paired with a necklace a day before.

Mira Rajput shared a few pictures of herself in a romantic setting on Instagram.

Shahid and Mira made their first joint appearance on screen on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. The two had shared their love story with the world about how Shahid had liked her from their first meeting but Mira took around six months to say yes for marriage. They also revealed that they lost track of time and ended up chatting for seven hours when they met for the first time at a friend’s farmhouse in Delhi.

Sharing her happiness post the success of Shahid’s latest release, Kabir Singh, Mira had posted an adorable video of him kissing her in the sun. She had captioned it, “I got sunshine, on a cloudy day.”

The two have come a long way in four years and claim to be like any other normal couple. Shahid recently spilled the beans about his married life during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “I apologise when she’s angry, but I apologise even when I’m angry.”

He opened up about the same on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, BFFs and said, “It’s good to fight. It’s important to hold your own. It’s important to disagree and deal with each other’s differences and resolve the problem. Problems are going to happen, and you have to get past that.” He added, “I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it. It’s once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, but ours lasts a long time, like 15 days. You know it [the tension] is there, and you finally talk it out.”

Here are some of the most romantic pictures of the couple.

