Mira Rajput stuns in a short, floral dress as she steps out for friend’s birthday, see pics

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:23 IST

Shahid Kapoor may be one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood today, but it is his pretty wife Mira Rajput who seems to be a star on Instagram. On Thursday, Mira shared a stunning picture of herself and her fans are simply loving it.

Sharing it, she simply wrote “GNO, GNI #girlsnight.” In the picture, she is wearing a floral, asymmetrical dress and looks refreshing. Her Instagram stories, gave a little more insight into her outing on Thursday night; she was at the birthday celebrations of one of her friends, Anjana Jhaveri. Her comments section was full of red-heart emojis.

Just a day ago, she had shared a picture from a photoshoot she did for Manish Malhotra. She had also shared a video of the photoshoot. It was for Manish’s haute couture makeup line.

Meanwhile, her husband Shahid has been busy shooting for Jersey, a remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. During the film’s shoot earlier this month, the actor was seriously injured.He received a “few stitches” but has been recovering fast. The actor was shooting for the cricket movie in Chandigarh, and got struck by a ball during a rehearsal shot.

Mira Rajput put out pictures from her friend Anjana Jhaveri’s birthday party.

Later, reaching out to his fans on social media and thanking them for their concern, he had written: “Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all.”

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented-but-failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.The Hindi version of the sports drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead.Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, Jersey is slated to be released in August.

(With PTI inputs)

