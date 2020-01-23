Mira Rajput shoots for Manish Malhotra, husband Shahid Kapoor has eyes only for her. Watch

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has posed for her first photo shoot for designer Manish Malhotra and has shared pictures and videos from the same on her Instagram. All from Shahid to Ishaan Khatter’s rumoured girlfriend and actor Janhvi Kapoor have praised her look as she radiates in a black gown while talking about creating memories.

She shared a video of the photo shoot on Instagram with the caption, “Celebrate family. Celebrate friends. Celebrate the small things and the big things. Celebrate life. Celebrate yourself!” She can be seen celebrating an occasion with her friends, who are all dressed in glamourous black attires.

Mira says in the video, “I think I celebrate everything. A celebration for me is a room full of family, friends and a great outfit. And just having a great time and making memories. Its important to celebrate the little things. Because that is what really matters. Memories stay with you while everything else fades and you can look back and feel happy every time you remember the way you celebrated memories.”

Janhvi Kapoor praised her saying, “Looking stunning!!” Singer Kanika Kapoor wrote, “Wow stunning.” Shahid also dropped a kiss eyes emoji in his reaction to a close up shot.

Mira has a huge fan following on the social media and was showered with praise from her fans. A fan wrote, “Happy girls r prettiest... touch wood”. Another wrote, “This laughter stole millions of hearts.” One more commented, “ohh you’re the definition of beauty with brains.”

Mira and Shahid got married in July 2015. The couple is blessed with two kids: a girl named Misha and a boy whom they have named Zain. On being enquired about will she making her debut in the entertainment industry, Shahid had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Wherever, whatever, however – that’s completely her decision. We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself. I can see how dedicated she is as a mother, and she is completely consumed by that. But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to.”

