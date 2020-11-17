Money Heist’s Lisbon sings Salman Khan’s Chunari Chunari, impressed Sushmita Sen says ‘yeh baat!’. Watch

bollywood

A few months after a fan-edit video of K-pop band BTS dancing to Chunari Chunari went viral, Money Heist actor Itziar Ituño’s rendition of the 90s hit is being widely shared online. Picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in the film Biwi No 1, the song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram.

Sushmita took to Twitter to lend her stamp of approval to Ituño’s rendition. “Yeh baat!!” she wrote, and added a bunch of emojis. Ituño plays Raquel Murillo (Lisbon) in the hit Netflix series. In the interview, to News18, she also mentioned that she loves Bollywood dance a lot.

Previously, fans had discovered an India connect for actors Alba Flores and Miguel Herrán, who play Nairobi and Rio on the show, respectively. Herrán starred in a desi commercial almost five years ago and his fans are only just noticing it. Earlier, a video of Nairobi actor Alba Flores speaking Telugu in the Spanish film Vicente Ferrer (2013), had gone viral. Alba played a Telugu woman in the film.

Director Alex Rodrigo also picked a hypothetical desi cast for the show. In an interview to YouTube channel BehindwoodsTV, Rodrigo was shown pictures of several Indian actors such as Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan, and asked to cast them in the roles. Rodrigo said that it wasn’t easy to pick one, but that Ayushmann Khurrana would probably make for a good Indian version of the Professor.

When he was shown the pictures of other Indian actors, Rodrigo picked Vijay as the Professor, Mahesh Babu as Tamayo, Ajith Kumar as Bogota and Shah Rukh as Berlin. He also picked Ranveer Singh as Denver, and Surya as Suarez.

