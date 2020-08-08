Money Heist’s Rio has an India connect, starred in a desi ad years ago. Watch

tv

After Nairobi actor Alba Flores, fans have found an India connect for Rio as well. Miguel Herrán, who plays Rio on the popular Netflix show Money Heist, starred in a desi commercial almost five years ago and his fans are only just noticing it.

Miguel starred in the short romantic film for a song-streaming app. He was paired opposite Pia Bajpayee and even had to mouth some Hindi dialogues for the ad. As a Spanish actor, the Hindi lip-sync doesn’t work too well.

Miguel’s fans were excited to see him in a Hindi ad. “I saw him in Money Heist as Rio but before that I knew him as Ayaan. Came back here to bring those memories back,” wrote one fan. “Does professor look for SBI for next season, Rio is on intelligence gathering in India for professor,” joked another fan.

Earlier, a video of Nairobi actor Alba Flores speaking Telugu in the Spanish film Vicente Ferrer (2013), had gone viral. Alba played a Telugu woman in the film.

The clip showed Alba as a woman from Anthapuram in Andhra Pradesh, wearing a sari and a bindi. The film was about a Jesuit missionary who arrives in India to spread the word of God.

Money Heist is among Netflix’s most popular shows. It follows the story of a ‘professor’ who ropes in a bunch of men and women to rob a mint. In an interview to YouTube channel BehindwoodsTV, Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo acknowledged the show’s fandom in India and even picked a cast a Bollywood remake.

Rodrigo said that it wasn’t easy to pick one, but that Ayushmann Khurrana would probably make for a good Indian version of the professor. Rodrigo also picked Vijay as the professor, Mahesh Babu as Tamayo, Ajith Kumar as Bogota and Shah Rukh as Berlin. He also picked Ranveer Singh as Denver, and Suriya as Suarez.

