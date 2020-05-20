e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Watch Money Heist’s Nairobi play Andhra woman, speak Telugu in unearthed old movie clip

Watch Money Heist’s Nairobi play Andhra woman, speak Telugu in unearthed old movie clip

Money Heist actor Alba Flores, who played Nairobi in the hit series, also appeared as an Andhra woman in a film. Watch a clip of her speaking Telugu.

tv Updated: May 20, 2020 11:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Alba Flores played Nairobi on Money Heist.
Alba Flores played Nairobi on Money Heist.
         

Money Heist fans have discovered that actor Alba Flores, who plays Nairobi in the hit series, also played an Indian character earlier in her career. In the Spanish film Vicente Ferrer (2013), Flores appeared as an Andhra woman, and also spoke Telugu.

Videos of her scenes have been shared on social media, much to the delight of her Indian fans. Money Heist has been in the top 10 most trending shows in India on Netflix, since the launch of its fourth season recently.

 

The clips show Flores as a woman from Anthapuram in Andhra Pradesh, wearing a sari and a bindi. The film was about a Jesuit missionary who arrives in India to spread the Word of God.

 

A fan account shared the pictures and commented, “Can y’all believe that she played such heavy roles right in the start of her career. I mean, if THAT was the start, I can’t imagine what she’ll do in the future, she’s already above the skies right now, and she achieved ALL of this fame and love with side roles.”

“I saw the movie and the character was really good, she is an excellent actress her texts were in another language and you really think she was an Indian person I love her,” one fan commented.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana as Professor, Shah Rukh Khan as Berlin: Money Heist director casts Bollywood remake

In an interview to YouTube channel BehindwoodsTV, Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo acknowledged the show’s fandom in India, and even cast a Bollywood remake. Rodrigo said that it wasn’t easy to pick one, but that Ayushmann Khurrana would probably make for a good Indian version of the Professor. Rodrigo also picked Vijay as the Professor, Mahesh Babu as Tamayo, Ajith Kumar as Bogota and Shah Rukh as Berlin. He also picked Ranveer Singh as Denver, and Surya as Suarez.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In