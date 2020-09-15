Neetu Kapoor says daughter Riddhima stood by her after Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘We have cried, we have laughed’

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:26 IST

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared a special birthday wish for her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and said that there ‘cannot be another like her’. Neetu shared a picture with Riddhima from her birthday bash on Monday night and showered praise on her.

Neetu said that Riddhima stood by her after Rishi Kapoor’s death in April. “In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost ) cannot be another like her. happy big 40 cuteness,” she wrote on Instagram.

Riddhima commented on the post saying, “Love you mostest ma.” She also shared the picture with Neetu on her own Instagram account and captioned it, “Love & only love.”

In April, Rishi died after a nearly two-year battle with leukemia. Riddhima, who is based in Delhi, could not make it back in time for his funeral due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. She drove to Mumbai with her daughter Samara and has been staying with Neetu since then.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram in June, Riddhima replied to a fan who asked if Neetu was holding up okay since Rishi’s death in April. “We derive strength from each other, we are well,” she wrote.

For Riddhima’s birthday, Neetu featured in a special video put together by Bharat Sahni. Neetu was seen dancing to the 70s chartbuster Baat Ban Jaaye along with other family members and friends, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Armaan Jain and others.

Riddhima celebrated her birthday with her family members, including Neetu, Ranbir, his girlfriend Alia, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. She shared a picture collage with them on Instagram and wrote, “Family.”

