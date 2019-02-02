Neha Dhupia slams media report fat shaming her, Karan Johar rises to her defence

Actor Neha Dhupia, who welcomed her daughter in November last year, has slammed a media report fat shaming her saying ‘shocking weight gain post pregnancy’ for her appearance at a fashion event. And lending her support is filmmaker Karan Johar. In an Instagram post, Neha made it clear that she is not bothered about being fat shamed but it should stop for everyone else.

She said, “As a new mom I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I workout everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me...’Fitness’ is a priority and not ‘fitting into’ society’s standards regarding looks.” She also asked readers to be kinder to each other while making such comments.

Applauding her answer, Karan replied to her post on Twitter, “Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour...with intelligence and with abandon! It’s never about losing weight it’s always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today....”

Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour...with intelligence and with abandon! It’s never about losing weight it’s always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today.... https://t.co/VhlGJtM4Oj — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 2, 2019

Karan had appeared on Neha’s talk show, No Filter Neha, and had spoken about his funny gym antics. Neha marked her return as a gang leader on the reality show, Roadies Real Heroes. Speaking to Hindustan Times at the Delhi auditions, Neha had revealed that Karan was indeed her favourite guest on her chat show.

Neha tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi in May last year. The two have named their daughter Mehr. Talking about how she manages to juggle work with motherhood, Neha told HT, “As parents, both I and Angad don’t make a big deal out of anything. And that’s how we end up doing something like this.”

