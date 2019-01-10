Neha Dhupia on her whirlwind wedding: Everything that was supposed to be hidden, Angad Bedi has revealed

The year 2018 was quite eventful for actor-host Neha Dhupia, who tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi and welcomed their baby girl Mehr. She is now back as a gang leader on an adventure reality show Roadies Real Heroes. The two-time winner of the show is referred as the ‘boss lady’ by her fellow ‘gang leaders’ on the show such as rapper Raftaar and Prince Narula. In an exclusive chat with HT, Neha spoke about how she manages to balance motherhood with work and how husband Angad Bedi is a pillar of support.

On being asked about how she manages to do it, the actor said that only a mother can do it. She said, “As parents, both I and Angad don’t make a big deal out of anything. And that’s how we end up doing something like this.” The new mother continues to type on her phone to enquire about her daughter in the midst of things. Ask her about a habit she or Angad have given up post the birth of their baby girl, pat comes the reply, “Angad hasn’t, but I have and that’s sleeping.”

Neha had grilled Angad on her chat show No Filter Neha and the Tiger Zinda Hai actor went on to reveal many secrets of their hush-hush wedding. He had told the host and wife Neha, “Considerig that you didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

Talking about the major revelations, she says, “Everything that was meant to be hidden, he went and told on the show. As a wife, I wanted to hide everything and as a producer, I thought it was the right thing to put it out there.”

Talking about her sudden wedding which was planned just 48 hours in advance, Neha says, “Sometimes, the best things happen in life so quickly but I don’t regret it. If I was given even six months or a year to prep for my wedding, I would have had a small wedding, would get married in baby pink and would do an Anand Karaj and would want to get married to Angad again. There is nothing else that I want.”

Ask her about one celebrity she liked grilling on her chat show No Filter Neha, she names Karan Johar as her favourite. She also shared that she loved talking to Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kapoor.

Neha also reacted to actor Rani Mukerji’s recent statement during the actresses’ roundtable that women should be strong enough to say back off. She said, “That is extremely legitimate that women should be strong enough to say back off. I don’t think that breed of men should exist who actually want to exploit women. Women shouldn’t be brought to the point of saying back off. That shouldn’t exist in our culture or our society.”

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 11:26 IST