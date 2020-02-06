Neha Dhupia wishes ‘love of her life’ Angad Bedi on his birthday: ‘Here’s wishing I wake up to your kisses every day’

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 11:34 IST

As actor Angad Bedi turns 37, his wife and actor Neha Dhupia wished him with a romantic Instagram post. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her kissing him and said that she loved him more and more with each passing day.

Neha’s caption read, “#happybirthday to the love of my life ... how is it even possible to love you more and more each day... but I do, I really do! here’s wishing that i wake up to your kisses everyday and U wake up to mine, except when you have an early call time.”

The adorable birthday wish won the hearts of Instagram users, who showered love on the couple in the comments section. Actor-singer Sophie Choudry commented, “Such a gorgeous pic!!! Happy bday angad body... the one who bullies me the most but who I still like. have the best year!! @angadbedi.”

In an interview with The Times Of India, Angad said that he should have married Neha “much earlier”. The couple tied the knot in a private anand karaj ceremony on May 10, 2018 and have a daughter Mehr.

Angad said, “It has been a very beautiful experience. I feel I should have done this much earlier if it was possible. Whenever you both are ready I think the universe does conspire. I think that’s what has happened in our case as well. We come from a similar background, we both speak Punjabi. Our parents are based in Delhi. Neha’s father was from the naval background and my father played cricket. We are self-made children coming from self-made families. The value system is the same.”

He added that since his wife was also an actor, it was easier, as she understood the demands of the profession. “She is my friend first and so I can speak to her very openly. I don’t need to mince my words or think twice before saying what I need to say,” he said.

