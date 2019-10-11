e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Nusrat Jahan says ‘I am God’s special child’ after drawing criticism for Durga Puja celebrations

Nusrat Jahan has reacted to criticism following her Durga Puja celebrations.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:55 IST

Asian News International
Nusrat Jahan had drawn the ire of a cleric for celebrating Durga Puja.
Nusrat Jahan had drawn the ire of a cleric for celebrating Durga Puja.
         

Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Nusrat Jahan, who played 'Sindoor Khela' at a pandal on Friday, has said that she respects people of all religions. During the celebration, Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her, which is followed by applying sindoor on each other's face.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Jahan said: "I have already sent a message to the people that nothing matters more than humanity and love. I am god's special child and respect humanity and love more than anything. I respect all religions."

 

View this post on Instagram

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication... #DurgaPuja2019

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on

Irked after Jahan, who is married to a non-Muslim businessman, performed the Durga puja a few days ago, an Islamic cleric called her "anti-Islamic." The cleric said that she brought a bad name to the religion and urged her to change the name.

When asked about the remarks of the cleric, the lawmaker said: "I am engrossed in so much happiness and festivities today that I do not want to talk about the negative things."

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 15:37 IST

tags
top news
Welcome to India, tweets PM Modi as Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome
Welcome to India, tweets PM Modi as Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome
Oct 11, 2019 15:17 IST
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Oct 11, 2019 16:13 IST
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Oct 11, 2019 15:18 IST
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Oct 11, 2019 12:59 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen
Oct 11, 2019 15:38 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Oct 11, 2019 11:37 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News