Nusrat Jahan, TMC MP, dances as husband plays ‘dhaak’ during Durga Ashtami

Dressed in a red sari, Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing with a group of women at the Suruchi Sangha Pandal as her husband Nikhil Jain played the 'dhaak' or a traditional Bengali dhol.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nusrat Jahan also posted pictures from her Durga Ashtami celebrations on Instagram.
Nusrat Jahan also posted pictures from her Durga Ashtami celebrations on Instagram. (Photo: nusratchrips/ Instagram)
         

Popular Bengali film actor and Trinamool Congress lawmaker Nusrat Jahan was on Sunday seen participating in the festivities on Durga Ashtami in Kolkata.

Dressed in a red sari, Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing with a group of women at the Suruchi Sangha Pandal as her husband Nikhil Jain played the ‘dhaak’ or a traditional Bengali dhol.

The Lok Sabha member from Basirhat constituency also played the ‘dhaak’. She had offered prayers with Nikhil Jain, who was dressed in a red kurta pyjama, during the puja ceremony and aarti.

Nusrat Jahan also posted pictures from her Durga Ashtami celebrations on Instagram.

“Ashthami te #suruchisangha with beloved hubby @nikhiljain09 and dada #aroopbiswas #durgapuja #truebong #secularbengal,” she captioned the photograph as she posed with her husband in front of a painting of Goddess Durga.

Nusrat Jahan had contested as a Trinamool Congress candidate from the Basirhat constituency in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year.

She had defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sayantan Basu by a huge margin of 350,000 votes.

Nusrat had married Nikhil Jain, a businessman, in June this year.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 15:03 IST

