Nusrat Jahan, TMC MP, dances as husband plays ‘dhaak’ during Durga Ashtami

Popular Bengali film actor and Trinamool Congress lawmaker Nusrat Jahan was on Sunday seen participating in the festivities on Durga Ashtami in Kolkata.

Dressed in a red sari, Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing with a group of women at the Suruchi Sangha Pandal as her husband Nikhil Jain played the ‘dhaak’ or a traditional Bengali dhol.

The Lok Sabha member from Basirhat constituency also played the ‘dhaak’. She had offered prayers with Nikhil Jain, who was dressed in a red kurta pyjama, during the puja ceremony and aarti.

#WATCH Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan dances as husband Nikhil Jain plays the 'dhak' at Suruchi Sangha. #DurgaPuja2019 pic.twitter.com/QIZWJSmx30 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

Nusrat Jahan also posted pictures from her Durga Ashtami celebrations on Instagram.

“Ashthami te #suruchisangha with beloved hubby @nikhiljain09 and dada #aroopbiswas #durgapuja #truebong #secularbengal,” she captioned the photograph as she posed with her husband in front of a painting of Goddess Durga.

Nusrat Jahan had contested as a Trinamool Congress candidate from the Basirhat constituency in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year.

She had defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sayantan Basu by a huge margin of 350,000 votes.

Nusrat had married Nikhil Jain, a businessman, in June this year.

