Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ananya Panday shares dance rehearsal pic, Kartik Aaryan says ‘stop falling for me’

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:15 IST

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh will release on December 6 and the makers have begun promotions already. On Monday, the film’s first song, Dheeme Dheeme, was unveiled. Now, Ananya has posted pictures from one of the dance practice sessions for the song where she is goofing around in between practice.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Rehearsing hard or hardly rehearsing only @boscomartis can answer that have ya’ll watched #DheemeDheeme yet?” In the picture, she leans over Kartik as he wonders what’s going on. In the second picture, she is in an intense interaction with choreographer Bosco.

Kartik too shared the picture as his Instagram story and wrote a cheeky comment: “Stop falling fr me”. It is pretty obvious the entire team had a blast. Ananya’ aunt, Deanne Panday, too left many red-heart emojis in the comments section of Ananya’s picture.

Dheeme Dheeme is a peppy number that has all that it takes to be a hit party number. In the song, Kartik can be seen doing some tricky dance moves while Ananya and Bhumi match steps with him. The song has been penned by Tony, Tanishk Bagchi, and Mellow D.

In early November, the makers of the film unveiled the film’s trailer. Sharing it, Kartik has written: “Ya toh Araam hi Araam hamari kismat mein nahi likha ya apne hi Pita ke haathon chu*** bane hain humMiliye #ChintuTyagi se #PatiPatniAurWoh.”

The trailer begins with Kartik’s character Chintu Tyagi narrating his life’s story -- of how his father made him study, work and then get married on pretext of having a ‘peaceful life’. Eventually, he realises that either his life just can’t get be sorted out or his father made a fool of him. Tyagi struggles to maintain a balance between his married life and extra-marital affair.

