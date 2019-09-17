PM Modi’s birthday: Vivek Oberoi recites poem for him, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda call him ‘hardest worker in the room’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:24 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday including Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Kapoor. Actor Vivek Oberoi, who played the title character in his biopic called PM Narendra Modi, led the birthday wishes by offering a poem written specially for the leader.

Vivek shared a video in which he can be seen reciting the poem. Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji. Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji 🙏 Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #HappyBirthdayPM #NarendraModiBirthday @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/iICWIi1LRB — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 17, 2019

Akshay Kumar, who had interviewed the PM ahead of the general elections this year, presented the poster of a feature on the occasion. Titled Mann Bairagi, the film is being produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Karan Johar, who had attended his swearing-in ceremony for the second term, wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ...May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love...Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead.”

Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ...May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love...Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead....respectfully yours.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2019

Arjun Kapoor wished him saying, “Your selfless dedication & hard work towards the country is what inspires all of us !!! Hope you have an amazing year ahead & so does our country through you...Wishing you a very happy birthday @narendramodi ji...”

Your selfless dedication & hard work towards the country is what inspires all of us !!! Hope you have an amazing year ahead & so does our country through you...Wishing you a very happy birthday @narendramodi ji... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 17, 2019

Anupam Kher wrote for him on Twitter, “Happy Birthday Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to lead our nation for many many years to come.”

Happy Birthday Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to lead our nation for many many years to come. आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी।आपको जन्म दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। हम सभी आपकी स्वस्थ एवं लंबी आयु की प्रार्थना करते हैं।🙏🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PYxMpuCOM6 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2019

Randeep Hooda shared a Sanskrit verse for him on the occasion. Calling him ‘the hardest worker in the room’, he wrote, “The man who has risen from amongst us,the man who speaks our thoughts,the man who reflects our strengths,the man who inspires a billion hearts.”

कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन।

मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भुर्मा ते संगोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥



To the hardest worker in any room.

The man who has risen from amongst us,the man who speaks our thoughts,the man who reflects our strengths,the man who inspires a billion hearts #HappyBdayPMModi 🙏🏽🤗 pic.twitter.com/Zc2vysyt76 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 17, 2019

Kangana Ranaut, who was also among the attendees at Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, wished him saying, “May your Vision lead to a Brighter Nation!”

#HappyBdayPMModi

May your Vision lead to a Brighter Nation!#KanganaRanaut wishes Prime Minister #NarendraModiji a very Happy & blissful Birthday and wishes him luck on his endeavours for our nation. #happybirthdaynarendramodi pic.twitter.com/DLMD6jaMv4 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2019

Wishing him on the occasion, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life.”

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life.🇮🇳 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zJ04npDEW6 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2019

