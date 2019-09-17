Mann Bairagi poster: On PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings a chapter from his life to screen

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared the first poster for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming production, a film based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann Bairagi. The poster was shared on social media on Tuesday on the occasion of the PM’s 69th birthday.

“Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain’s special feature, #MannBairagi on the defining moment of our PM’s life on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPMModi,” Akshay wrote in his tweet. The poster shows a young man as he takes a journey through a desert. He is wearing a shirt and loose pants and carrying a jhola. A bus is seen at a distance and a close-up of his face looms large in the centre of the poster.

Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain’s special feature, #MannBairagi on the defining moment of our PM's life on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPMModi@narendramodi @PMOIndia @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/zWbGLScLDe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2019

According to an earlier report in Hindustan Times the film is described by its makers as a special feature meaning that it would be more on the lines of a short feature.

This is not the first time a film has been made on PM Modi. Earlier this year actor Vivek Anand Oberoi was seen playing the Indian Prime Minister in the film PM Narendra Modi. A web-series too was made on the leader’s life titled Modi: Journey of a Common Man.

The film, written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, is said to be based on an “untold story from the life of the Prime Minister which has not been in the public domain so far” and will be co-produced by Mahaveer Jain. The makers feel that Mann Bairagi captures the defining moment that’s common to the “life of any great achiever.” Jain says, “Mann Bairagi brings out that defining moment in the journey of our PM which has not been in public knowledge so far. I am sure it will connect and inspire our today’s youth deeply, and that’s what excited us to work on this film.”



Bhansali says what “interested” him the most in the story is, it’s “universal appeal and message.” “The story was very well researched, and the turning point of our PM’s life as a young man, really intrigued me. I felt that it’s an unheard story which needs to be told,” he told HT.

